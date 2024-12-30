Sookshmadarshini OTT Release: Where To Watch The Malayalam Movie Online

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Malayalam suspense thriller Sookshmadarshini, which hit theatres on November 22, has become a box-office success, earning ₹54.36 crore worldwide. The collected ₹32.11 crore gross in India and ₹22.25 crore overseas, showcasing its widespread popularity. Now, fans are eagerly awaiting its OTT release.

Directed by MC Jithin, Sookshmadarshini received praise from audiences and critics for its gripping storyline and outstanding performances. Despite its success, the film faced challenges with piracy, leaking online three times.

The story of Sookshmadarshini revolves around Priyadarshini, a housewife tired of her monotonous life who decides to find a job. Her life takes a mysterious turn when Manuel, a young man, moves in next door with his elderly mother.

Priyadarshini senses something suspicious about him, and the plot thickens when her own mother goes missing. Determined to uncover the truth, she takes on the role of an amateur detective, only to discover dark and shocking secrets about Manuel.

The film stars a stellar cast, including Basil Joseph, Nazriya Nazim, Deepak Parambol, Akhila Bhargavan and Siddharth Bharathan, among others. Produced by Sameer Thahir, AV Anoop and Shyju Khalid, the movie boasts a captivating background score by Christo Xavier and stunning cinematography by Velayudhan Nair.

Nazriya was last seen in the Telugu movie Ante Sundaraniki. Before that, she acted in Malayalam movies like Koode, Trance and Maniyarayile Ashokan.

Sookshmadarshini's intriguing mix of suspense, drama and emotional depth has kept audiences hooked, making it one of the most talked-about Malayalam films of the year. Its transition to the OTT platform is expected to draw even more viewers who missed its theatrical release.

Sookshmadarshini OTT Release

While fans eagerly await the Sookshmadarshini OTT release, multiple media reports confirm it will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. While it has been reported that the movie will be released soon on OTT, the date has not been revealed yet.