Vastned Belgium And Vastned Retail Expect To Complete Their Reverse Cross-Border Legal Merger On 1 January 2025


12/30/2024 1:45:47 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In line with required notification periods for listing purposes, Vastned Belgium (Vastned Belgium NV, Euronext Brussels: VASTB, a public regulated Real estate company (GVV/SIR)) announces today that it expects that the reverse cross-border legal merger, in which Vastned Retail (Vastned Retail N.V., Euronext Amsterdam: VASTN) would merge with and into Vastned Belgium ( Merger ), will enter into force on 1 January 2025 at 00.00 am CET (i.e., start of the day) and Vastned Belgium will be renamed to“Vastned”.

Full press release:

Attachment

  • Vastned Belgium and Vastned Retail expect to complete their reverse cross-border legal merger on 1 January 2025

