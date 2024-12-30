South Korean Won Plummets To 15-Year Low Amid Political Turmoil And Cryptocurrency Premiums

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Arabian Post -

The South Korean won has plunged to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar in over 15 years, trading at approximately 1,471.8 won per dollar. This significant depreciation is attributed to escalating instability following President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law and subsequent impeachment.

The currency's decline has had a pronounced impact on the market, particularly on Upbit, South Korea's leading exchange. Korean investors are now paying a premium of 3% to 5% to exchange won for (BTC) and Tether (USDT) on the platform.

This premium, often referred to as the“Kimchi Premium,” indicates a higher trading price for cryptocurrencies in South Korea compared to global markets. Such disparities typically emerge during periods of heightened demand or market volatility. The current economic and political climate has intensified investor interest in digital assets as alternative investment vehicles.

The Bank of Korea has expressed concerns over the rapid depreciation of the won, highlighting potential risks to economic growth. In response, the central bank is considering measures to stabilize the financial markets, including flexible management of foreign exchange transactions and expanding foreign exchange swap lines.

The cryptocurrency market in South Korea has historically been influenced by domestic economic conditions and regulatory developments. The current premiums on Upbit suggest a surge in demand for digital assets, possibly as a hedge against the weakening won and the prevailing political uncertainties.

