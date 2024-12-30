Dubai Land Department To Launch Innovative Smart Rental Index In January 2025

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post)



Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

The Dubai Land Department (DLD) has announced the introduction of a 'Smart Rental Index' set to launch in January 2025, aiming to enhance transparency and trust within the emirate's real estate sector. This initiative is designed to provide accurate, up-to-date rental data, benefiting landlords, tenants, and investors alike.

The Smart Rental Index will serve as a benchmark for assessing and calculating rents for new leases and renewals across Dubai. By utilizing advanced technologies, the index seeks to streamline rental valuations, ensuring they reflect current market conditions. This move is expected to foster confidence among all parties involved in rental transactions.

Dubai's rental market has experienced significant growth over the past four years, driven by an influx of new residents and investors. The city's population increased by over 100,000 this year, contributing to heightened demand for housing. In the third quarter of 2024, approximately 9,157 residential units were delivered, bringing the total for the year to 22,900 units, encompassing both apartments and villas.

According to real estate consultancy Cushman & Wakefield, city-wide rents rose by 18% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2024, marking the 15th consecutive quarter of significant growth. Apartment rents saw a sharper increase of 19% over the same period, while villa rents experienced a 13% rise, indicating a trend toward stabilization in the villa segment as prices approach affordability thresholds.

The DLD's implementation of the Smart Rental Index aligns with its broader strategic plan to position Dubai as one of the world's leading real estate markets through effective governance and innovation. By integrating cutting-edge technologies with accumulated real estate expertise, the DLD aims to meet the evolving needs of the market and its stakeholders.

In March 2024, the DLD updated the rental index to align rates with prevailing market conditions. The forthcoming Smart Rental Index represents a further evolution, offering a more dynamic and responsive tool for rental valuations. This initiative is anticipated to play a critical role in resolving disputes between tenants and landlords by providing a transparent reference point for fair rental assessments.

The introduction of the Smart Rental Index follows similar initiatives in the region. In August 2024, the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre launched the first residential Rental Index for the capital, aiming to increase transparency and support market stability. Dubai's adoption of a smart index underscores the emirate's commitment to leveraging technology to enhance market operations and stakeholder confidence.

