Zain Esports racks up another year of success, impressive growth in gamers, viewers and social media fans

Kuwait City, Kuwait – December 29, 2024: Zain Group, a leading provider of innovative technologies and digital lifestyle and ICT solutions operating in eight markets across the Middle East and Africa, announces the end of another successful year for Zain Esports, the e-gaming arm of the Group.

During 2024, Zain Esports undertook 50 tournaments and activations across Zain operations in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, and Iraq. Since first launching in 2021, Zain Esports has attracted around 70,000 participants and garnered over 160 million social impressions regionally.

Moreover, Zain Esports currently has 210,000 social media followers and during 2024, over 820,000 unique viewers watched Zain Esports tournaments streamed live on Twitch and YouTube.

Zain has invested heavily in network upgrades in recent years, with gaming being one of the most significant business use cases for 5G and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH). Zain was able to identify this opportunity early on, working to cultivate the e-gaming community across the Middle East in general, and within its markets of operation in particular.

This investment in network and resources has resulted in the development of a vibrant e-gaming ecosystem across regional markets, with Zain Esports leading and involved in multiple gaming activities centered around the main esports titles, namely Fortnite, Counter Strike, Call of Duty, PUBG Mobile, League of Legends, FC 24 (previously FIFA), Valorant, etc:

Regionwide: Notably during 2024, Zain Esports partnered with Riot games in more than 15 venues across eight countries to launch the League of Legend MENA servers that saw more than five-thousand gamers participate and received more than 45 million impressions.

Kuwait: Zain Esports conducted multiple offline FC (football) tournaments in Kuwait throughout 2024 with hundreds of gamers competing in the 62 matches that were played.

Saudi Arabia- Zain Esports local arm PLAYHERA continued to support the Saudi gaming system

Bahrain - Zain Esports partnered with universities to launch the Zain University League within the Kingdom, seeing more than 300 up and coming gamers participate in various tournaments and workshops held in the recently established Zain Esports Lab within the Zain HQ offices.

Jordan - Zain partnered with the First Jordan Gaming and Esports Summit, as well as being the main sponsor of the Jordanian Esports Federation- collaborating in multiple tournaments across the year. Zain Esports in Jordan holds regular activations at its new state-of-the-art venue, the Dome, in partnership with gamerg.gg, a Jordanian esports company specializing in tournament organization.

Iraq - Zain Esports participated in the Esports World Cup 2024 Tekken 8 held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Additionally, Zain Esports in Iraq was a strategic partner of the Iraq International Information & Telecommunication Technology Expo (ITEX), supporting its monthly events of esports tournaments.

Malek Hammoud, Zain Group Chief Investment and Digital Officer said, “Gamers around the world are a passionate community, and in the Middle East this is no different. Zain remains committed to supporting the growth and development of this exciting, often youth-oriented activity, and we are extremely grateful to our partners and collaborators with whom we organize events, which capture the imagination and translate into successful opportunities for Zain Esports. All our stakeholders are impressed in how Zain Esports has evolved to become an integral part of the Zain’s data services across our footprint, with its popularity and reach having a positive impact on brand recognition and customer acquisition.”

Beyond the brand and financial benefits accruing from participating in online gaming for the players, Zain’s activities in this area support operating companies to connect with the gaming community and provide data and similar high-value services. Spectators are also able watch the gaming and content live over Zain Esports social media channels, predominantly Twitch and YouTube, as well as over regular posts on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

With the continual investments in 5G and FTTH network upgrades across its markets, Zain Esports will be empowered to offer more appealing activities and competitions in gaming during 2025 and beyond.





