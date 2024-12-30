Russia’s Gazprom to halt natural gas supplies to Moldova beginning January

(MENAFN) Russian giant announced on Saturday that it will halt natural supplies to Moldova beginning January 1, 2025, due to Moldova's national gas company, Moldovagaz, failing to settle its unpaid debts. Gazprom made the announcement via Telegram, stating that Moldovagaz had "regularly failed to fulfill its payment obligations," which it described as a serious breach of contract.



The gas suspension is set to begin at 8 a.m. Moscow time (0500 GMT) on January 1 and will remain in effect until further notice, according to Gazprom's statement. This move is expected to significantly impact Moldova, which relies heavily on Russian gas for its energy needs.



In response, Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean declared that the government does not recognize the debt and will explore legal options to safeguard the country's interests. This may include seeking international arbitration to resolve the dispute, as reported by Sputnik.



To prepare for the potential disruption, Moldova's parliament voted on December 16 to impose a national state of emergency for 60 days, starting December 16, due to the expected cutoff of Russian gas supplies from January 1, 2025. The government is taking measures to address the energy crisis, including exploring alternative energy sources and increasing preparedness for the cold winter months.

