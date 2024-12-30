FM Calls For Ban On Russian Liquefied Natural Gas Imports To EU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Foreign Andrii Sybiha has called on the European Union to ban imports of liquefied natural from Russia in order not to finance the criminal Kremlin regime.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

As noted, Sybiha reacted in this way to the Times publication that during 2024, EU countries imported a record volume of Russian liquefied natural gas.

'This is unacceptable. Imports of Russian gas to the EU should be banned as part of further sanctions and replaced with supplies from the US and other partners,' the minister wrote on social media platform X.

According to him, there is enough liquefied natural gas on the market 'not to finance the criminal Russian regime with its aggression, war crimes and hybrid attacks'.

As reported, in November, the German Ministry of Economy instructed state-owned LNG terminals not to accept any Russian liquefied natural gas tankers.