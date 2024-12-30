Gas cylinder explosion in Afghanistan results in deaths of over 4

(MENAFN) A gas cylinder explosion in eastern Afghanistan's Khost province late Saturday night resulted in the deaths of at least four individuals, local authorities confirmed on Sunday. The explosion occurred in a residential apartment located on the outskirts of Police District 2 in Khost City, the provincial capital. The victims included a woman and three children, as confirmed by Khost provincial government spokesman Mustaghfir Gurbaz.



According to Gurbaz, the family had been using a gas cylinder to heat their home when the blast took place. Gas cylinders are commonly used by residents in Afghanistan during the winter months to provide warmth in their homes, a practice that, unfortunately, sometimes leads to fatal accidents.



The explosion has highlighted the risks associated with the use of gas cylinders in residential settings, especially during the colder months when heating is crucial. Such incidents are not uncommon in Afghanistan, where safety regulations surrounding gas usage are often limited.



Local authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion, and officials have expressed their condolences to the family affected by this tragic event. The government has urged people to be cautious when using gas cylinders to prevent similar accidents in the future.

