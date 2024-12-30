SEMAF, NERIC Partner To Manufacture Railway, Metro Trains For Local Market, Export

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The SEMAF factory, part of the Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI), has signed a cooperation protocol with the Egyptian National Railways Industries Company (NERIC) to produce advanced railway and metro trains for both domestic needs and export to African and Arab markets. The collaboration will promote the“Made in Egypt” brand, advancing local and technological localization.

This partnership is aligned with the strategic goals of the Arab Organization for Industrialization, which seeks to deepen local manufacturing capabilities and promote technology transfer as part of Egypt's Vision 2030 for sustainable development. The organization continues to make progress by fostering cooperation, forming key partnerships, and attracting investment to boost Egypt's industrial sector.

Mokhtar Abdel Latif, Chairperson of the Arab Organization for Industrialization, emphasized the importance of this collaboration in strengthening Egypt's railway and metro infrastructure. He noted that the initiative would not only benefit the national industry and economy but also help reduce dependency on imports.

“The goal is to establish a joint alliance capable of meeting the Ministry of Transport's needs with high-quality, locally manufactured products bearing the 'Made in Egypt' label,” said Abdel Latif.“This includes supplying rolling stock and components, both locally and internationally sourced, while ensuring compliance with global standards. It also supports the government's industrial localization efforts and overall development strategies.”







Abdel Latif also highlighted SEMAF's leadership in the railway industry, particularly its success in increasing local manufacturing and adopting advanced technologies. SEMAF recently earned a quality management certification for its railway manufacturing processes, opening doors to new international partnerships, marketing opportunities, and export potential. This achievement positions SEMAF to secure global contracts and attract investments in the railway, metro, and smart transportation sectors.

Karim Sami Saad, a board member of NERIC, expressed pride in the partnership with the Arab Organization for Industrialization, calling it the backbone of Egypt's industrial sector. He praised the organization's track record in delivering projects with high efficiency, top-quality standards, and timely completion, including post-sales maintenance services.

“This collaboration will significantly benefit the Egyptian economy by leveraging our national manufacturing capabilities to design and produce cutting-edge railway and metro rolling stock and components,” Saad said.“The partnership will contribute to sustainable development and support key infrastructure projects across Egypt and beyond.”