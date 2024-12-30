Egypt, Gabon Strengthen Ties, Endorse Egyptian UNESCO Candidate

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt and Gabon have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, with Gabon announcing its support for Egypt's candidate for Director-General of UNESCO. The announcement came during a meeting on Friday between Egyptian Foreign Badr Abdelatty and Gabonese President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema at the Presidential Palace in Libreville.

Abdelatty, emphasized building upon the momentum from President Oligui Nguema's visit to Cairo in November, aiming to further implement the outcomes of that visit.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister also expressed Egypt's support for Gabon's ongoing transitional process and its established timeline, congratulating the country on the successful referendum on its new constitution.

Abdelatty stressed the need to enhance economic collaboration through increased trade and investment, highlighting opportunities for Egyptian companies to participate in Gabon's development projects. He noted that his delegation included representatives from major Egyptian firms interested in exploring investment possibilities in construction, infrastructure, energy, pharmaceuticals, housing, and telecommunications.

He also pointed to the Egyptian-Gabonese Hospital in Libreville as a successful example of bilateral cooperation. Additionally, he affirmed Egypt's readiness to provide technical support, technology transfer, and capacity building to strengthen Gabonese personnel across various fields.

During the meeting, Khaled El-Enany, Egypt's candidate for Director-General of UNESCO, presented his vision for the position, emphasising that he is a candidate for all African and Arab nations.

President Oligui Nguema commended Egypt's role in supporting stability and development in Africa and conveyed Gabon's desire to strengthen cooperation with Egypt across diverse sectors. The Gabonese President announced Gabon's decision to withdraw its candidate from the UNESCO race in favour of El-Enany, endorsing him as the African candidate. The Gabonese government issued an official statement supporting the Egyptian nomination.

In a joint statement, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the fraternal relationship between the two nations, focusing on cooperation in political, security, economic, trade, and development fields. Egypt expressed its readiness to work with the Gabonese government through its various agencies, including the Egyptian Partnership Agency for Development and the Cairo International Center for Conflict Resolution, Peacekeeping and Peacebuilding (CCCPA)

The two nations expressed their ambition to increase Egyptian investments in Gabon, focusing on infrastructure, energy, water resources, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals. Egypt also reaffirmed its support for Gabon's transitional phase and its reinstatement in the African Union.

The discussions also revealed a convergence of views on continental and international matters. Both sides emphasised the importance of achieving peace in regions such as the Great Lakes, Sahel, and the Horn of Africa, while stressing the necessity of reaching a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

At the end of the visit, the Egyptian delegation expressed gratitude to President Oligui Nguema for the hospitality. Both sides agreed to hold further consultations in Cairo at a date to be determined through diplomatic channels.



