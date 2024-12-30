CBE Increases Transaction Limits For Financial Inclusion Accounts

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Central of Egypt (CBE) has announced an increase in the maximum transaction limits for inclusion accounts, which apply to withdrawals, outgoing transfers, debit operations, and purchases.

Under the new regulations, the daily transaction limit for individual accounts has been raised to EGP 90,000, up from EGP 60,000. Additionally, the monthly transaction limit for individuals has increased to EGP 300,000, up from EGP 200,000.

For companies and micro-enterprises with verified documents or registered headquarters, each bank will determine the maximum account balance. However, the daily transaction limit has been increased to EGP 120,000, up from EGP 80,000, while the monthly limit has been raised to EGP 600,000, up from EGP 400,000.

For companies, micro-enterprises, or self-employed individuals without formal documentation, the maximum daily transaction limit has been raised to EGP 90,000 (from EGP 60,000), and the monthly limit to EGP 300,000 (from EGP 200,000).

These changes are part of the CBE's ongoing efforts to enhance financial inclusion and facilitate greater access to banking services across various sectors.



