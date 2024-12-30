South Korea's transport ministry retrieves both black boxes from crashed passenger jet

(MENAFN) South Korea's transport ministry announced on Sunday that its investigation unit had successfully retrieved both black boxes from a passenger jet involved in a crash earlier that day. The flight data recorder and voice recorder were recovered from the aircraft, which had crashed while attempting to land at an airport located in the southwestern part of the country.



The ministry's team began the investigation promptly, securing the crucial pieces of evidence as part of their efforts to determine the cause of the accident. The retrieval of the black boxes is seen as a vital step in the ongoing inquiry, as the data stored within these devices can provide key insights into the events leading up to the crash.



The crash, which occurred during the jet’s landing, has raised concerns about aviation safety, and investigators are now focused on analyzing the information from the flight data recorder. The voice recorder, which captures conversations in the cockpit, will also be crucial in understanding the communication between the flight crew and air traffic control during the incident.



The transport ministry has vowed to conduct a thorough investigation, with the aim of uncovering the factors that contributed to the accident. The retrieved black boxes will be examined in detail to help ensure the safety of future air travel in the country.

