Fifth Middle East Parkinson's Disease And Movement Disorders Camp Concludes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar University (QU), in partnership with the International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society (MDS), has successfully concluded the fifth Middle East Parkinson's and Movement Disorders Camp.

Hosted for the first time in Qatar, the event brought together 175 specialists from 27 countries.

The camp's two-day program was divided into two specialized tracks: the Medical Track, focusing on motor and non-motor symptom management, advanced therapies, and hands-on workshops, including the use of Botulinum Toxin, and the Rehabilitation Track, designed to enhance the clinical capacity of healthcare professionals through interactive workshops and the application of evidence-based rehabilitation techniques. Both tracks aim to foster collaboration and knowledge-sharing among healthcare professionals, researchers, and educators in the field of movement disorders.

Prof. Hanan Khalil, Program Director, a faculty member at QU, has led the organizing committee, the majority of whom are also members of QU. The camp highlights QU's pivotal role in advancing health education and research in Qatar and the region. The event is also supported by the Continuing Professional Development (CPD) office of QU, ensuring participants benefit from high-quality, accredited learning opportunities.

The event also recognizes the significant contributions of Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC). HMC's role is exemplified through the participation of its distinguished speakers and members of the organizing committee, who bring invaluable expertise and insights to the program. Notably, Dr. Hanadi Al Hamad, Deputy Chief for Long Term Care, Rehabilitation, Home care Services, Geriatric Care and Lead of Corporate Rehabilitation Services, Special Education and Social Services, is prominently featured, underscoring her leadership and dedication to advancing care for patients with long term conditions.

The collaboration with HMC reinforces the event's comprehensive approach to fostering interdisciplinary knowledge exchange and improving patient outcomes. Dr. Hanadi Al Hamad expressed her enthusiasm for the event, stating,“I am honored to serve as Guest of Honor for this important event that highlights the critical advancements in movement disorder care. Events like these not only enhance professional knowledge but also strengthen collaborative efforts to improve the quality of life for patients across the region.”

This year's camp features a distinguished roster of international, regional, and local experts who present the latest developments in Parkinson's disease and other movement disorders. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage with these thought-leaders and gain insights into innovative approaches that can transform patient care in the Middle East.

Prof. Hanan Abdul Rahim, Dean of the College of Health Sciences at QU, emphasized the importance of this collaboration:“This collaboration between MDS and the College of Health Sciences at QU presents a unique opportunity to advance our understanding of Parkinson's disease and other movement disorders, particularly within the context of the Middle East. By joining forces, we can leverage our respective expertise, resources, and networks to create a meaningful impact in the field of movement disorders and improve patient care in our region.”