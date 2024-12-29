UNOPS, JICA Complete Water Programme In Support Of Host Communities In Irbid

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The of Water and Irrigation, the Embassy of Japan in Jordan, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and UNOPS marked the completion of the“Programme for Urgent Improvement of Water Sector for the Host Communities of Syrian Refugees in Northern Governorates in Jordan (Phase 2)".

The $21.6-million grant aid programme funded by JICA, which aimed at improving the quality of and access to water services, rehabilitated approximately 250 kilometres of water networks, according to a UNOPS statement.

The project also relocated 4,400 house connections to the new network, benefitting over 90,000 people in the host communities of Syrian refugees in Sarieh and Hawwarah districts in Irbid.

Ambassador of Japan to Jordan Okuyama Jiro said:“I am pleased to announce the successful completion of the water infrastructure improvement project in Irbid Governorate, implemented through cooperation between JICA and UNOPS, supported by Japan's grant aid."

He added that Jordan is the second most water-scarce country globally, and the rapid influx of Syrian refugees has significantly strained its limited water resources.

“Japan is pleased to share its expertise in water resource management and significant progress has been made in enhancing the region's water sector. This project reflects the partnership that Japan and Jordan have enjoyed over the years. The government of Japan remains committed to further supporting Jordan's stability and development alongside the Government of Jordan, the ambassador said.

Chief Representative of JICA Jordan Office Shingo Morihata said:“After the huge influx of Syrian refugees to Jordan, JICA started the formulation of Master Plan, based on which JICA has conducted two phases of grant aid project, in order to support the improvement of water distribution and reduction of Non Revenue Water (NRW) in Hawwarah and Sarieh districts of Irbid City."

He added: "We hope that improving water distribution and promoting efficient water resource management in Jordan contribute to the development and prosperity of the country and its people."

Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abul Saud expressed his appreciation to the Japanese government of and JICA for providing assistance to water and sanitation projects in Jordan.

Abul Saud said:“The projects that have been implemented in the water sector, especially in the northern governorates that host large number of refugees, with the support from Japan, contributed to improving water supply efficiency, reducing water losses and improving access to water for residents and host communities of Syrian refugees."

Representative and Director of UNOPS Multi-Country Office in Amman Muhammad Usman Akram said:“UNOPS is proud of our collaboration with the government of Japan, JICA, and the government of Jordan. The role of our national partners has been instrumental in the successful completion of this programme."

"Our collective efforts have contributed to enhancing accessibility to water services for both Jordanian residents and Syrian refugees in Irbid governorate, in an effort to address Jordan's critical water challenges and priorities while accelerating the achievement of the SDGs for a better future for all," Akram added.