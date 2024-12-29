AI-Powered Road Safety Revolution: Dareesoft’S Camera Transforms UAE Infrastructure Maintenance

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)



Revolutionary AI camera detects over 1,700 road hazards in Dubai in just six weeks;

Cutting-edge from South Korea enhances road safety with real-time scanning; Innovative solution aligns with UAE's vision for smart, safe cities of the future.

DUBAI, UAE – In a groundbreaking development for road safety and infrastructure maintenance, Dareesoft, a pioneering South Korean company, has introduced its state-of-the-art AI camera system, ARA, to the United Arab Emirates. This innovative solution promises to revolutionize how cities monitor and maintain their road networks, including critical infrastructure such as airport runways and taxiways.

ARA, an advanced AI-powered camera system, is designed to scan roads in real-time, detecting and providing immediate feedback on hazards such as potholes, cracks, and debris. This summer, in collaboration with local accelerator partner AGCC and in partnership with a well-known regional unicorn, Dareesoft conducted a proof of concept (POC) in Dubai, yielding remarkable results that underscore the system's efficiency and potential impact on urban infrastructure management.

During a six-week trial period, a single ARA camera identified in real-time over 1,700 road hazards across a limited area of Dubai's roads. The system's ease of deployment is equally impressive, with installation taking a mere 15 minutes. These results highlight the potential for rapid, widespread implementation of the technology across the UAE.

The importance of road condition monitoring cannot be overstated when it comes to safety. According to global statistics, poor road conditions contribute significantly to traffic accidents, with some estimates suggesting that road-related factors are involved in up to 30% of all crashes. By providing real-time data on road conditions, ARA enables authorities to address potential hazards swiftly, potentially saving lives and reducing accident-related costs.

Comparative analysis between Dubai's roads and those in Hanam City, South Korea, revealed significant insights. Dubai showed a higher frequency of potholes and cracks, with 31.7 percent of road defects being potholes compared to 10.2 percent in the Korean city. Additionally, Dubai had a lower percentage of fixed roads at 2.4 percent versus 16.3 percent in Korea. These statistics underscore the urgent need for advanced road monitoring and maintenance systems in Dubai to improve overall road safety and quality.

The introduction of ARA aligns perfectly with the UAE's vision of becoming a global leader in smart city technologies and infrastructure innovation. As the country continues to invest in cutting-edge solutions to enhance the quality of life for its citizens and visitors, technologies like ARA play a crucial role in maintaining the highest standards of safety and efficiency in urban environments.

For a forward-thinking nation like the UAE, which consistently strives to be at the forefront of innovation, Dareesoft's cameras represent more than just a maintenance tool. It embodies the country's commitment to leveraging advanced technologies to ensure the well-being of its residents and guests. By adopting such sophisticated systems, the UAE further cements its position as a global hub for smart, safe, and sustainable urban development.

As Dareesoft expands its presence in the UAE and the wider GCC region, the company looks forward to partnering with local authorities and organizations to implement the cameras across various cities. This collaboration promises to set new benchmarks in road safety and infrastructure management, contributing to the region's reputation as a pioneer in urban innovation and technological advancement.

With its proven effectiveness, rapid deployment capabilities, and potential for widespread impact, Dareesoft's ARA system stands poised to transform the landscape of road safety and maintenance, ushering in a new era of smart, proactive infrastructure management.

