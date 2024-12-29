Kuwaiti Weightlifters Clinch More Medals At Arab Weightlifting Tourney

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti weightlifters won more medals in the third day of the Arab Weightlifting Championship currently held in the Qatari capital Doha.

Female Abrar Al-Fahad grabbed two medal and one Silver in the so far, amid worldwide participation, which is based on the Olympic system.

Another Female Weightlifter Al-Zahra Kamshad grabbed three medals, one Silver and two Bronze in the senior category competition.

Female Razan Al-Mutairi took fifth place in the senior category competition, but for the 76-wieght category.

Amal Al-Enezi won fourth place in the senior category competition.

Finally, Atyab Al-Shameri won three Silver medals in the 87-wieght senior category.

In Male competitions, Weightlifter Sultan Al-Qahtani won sixth position in the junior 81-wieght category.

Abdulhamid Akbar won three Bronze medals in the Junior 89-Wieght category. (end)

