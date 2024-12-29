Kuwaiti Weightlifters Clinch More Medals At Arab Weightlifting Tourney
Date
12/29/2024 7:07:16 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
DOHA, Dec 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti weightlifters won more medals in the third day of the Arab Weightlifting Championship currently held in the Qatari capital Doha.
Female athlete Abrar Al-Fahad grabbed two Gold medal and one Silver in the tournament so far, amid worldwide participation, which is based on the Olympic system.
Another Female Weightlifter Al-Zahra Kamshad grabbed three medals, one Silver and two Bronze in the senior category competition.
Female Razan Al-Mutairi took fifth place in the senior category competition, but for the 76-wieght category.
Amal Al-Enezi won fourth place in the senior category competition.
Finally, Atyab Al-Shameri won three Silver medals in the 87-wieght senior category.
In Male competitions, Weightlifter Sultan Al-Qahtani won sixth position in the junior 81-wieght category.
Abdulhamid Akbar won three Bronze medals in the Junior 89-Wieght category. (end)
sss
MENAFN29122024000071011013ID1109040003
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.