Elon Musk, After Blasting H1-B Visa Critics, Calls The System 'Broken' And Proposes His 'Fix'

Elon Musk, the world's richest man and CEO of multiple tech companies, acknowledged the flaws in the H1-B visa system, which grants highly skilled foreign workers the ability to work in the United States. Musk admitted the program was "broken" and called for significant reform to address concerns about its misuse.

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Musk responded to criticisms of the H1-B visa system, particularly claims that it allows the hiring of low-wage foreign workers, especially in the tech industry. Musk suggested that one way to fix the system would be by raising the minimum salary requirement for H1-B visa holders and imposing a yearly cost for maintaining the visa. He argued this would make it "materially more expensive to hire from overseas than domestically," which he believes could mitigate the abuse of the program.

"Easily fixed by raising the minimum salary significantly and adding a yearly cost for maintaining the H1B , making it materially more expensive to hire from overseas than domestically. I've been very clear that the program is broken and needs major reform," Musk wrote on X.





He added, "I'm confident that the changes made in the @realDonaldTrump administration will make America much stronger."

Musk's remarks come after he vowed to "go to war" on the issue and lashed out at critics, telling detractors to "F- yourself ." However, despite his strong rhetoric, he admitted that some of the criticisms regarding the program's shortcomings were valid.

President-elect Donald Trump has voiced support for Elon Musk's stance on the H-1B visa program , despite rising opposition within Trump 's own political base. The program, which enables US companies to employ highly skilled foreign workers, has been a contentious issue, particularly among immigration hardliners in the MAGA movement.