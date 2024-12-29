(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Lula's third term faces unprecedented challenges in passing legislation. His has achieved the lowest approval rate for Provisional Measures (MPs) since 1988. Only 15.87% of the 126 MPs presented have been sanctioned and converted into law. This figure highlights a significant shift in Brazil's dynamics.



Provisional Measures, or temprorary decrees, are powerful tools in Brazilian politics. They allow the President to enact immediate laws for urgent matters without initial Congressional approval. MPs remain in effect for up to 120 days, during which must vote to make them permanent. These measures have been crucial in shaping Brazilian policy across various sectors.



The current situation stems from reforms implemented since 2001. These changes aimed to curb the president's ability to govern by decree. They set stricter criteria for MPs and limited their validity period. The reforms have forced presidents to negotiate more extensively with Congres , ending the era of easy executive dominance.



Congressional Muscle: How Brazil's Parliament Gained Control Over Presidential Decrees

Brazil's Congress has strengthened its position through recent institutional changes. These alterations have limited the government's negotiation tools. The shift in power dynamics reflects a broader trend of legislative empowerment. It marks a departure from the time when presidents could easily push their agendas through Congress.



Lula's administration contests these figures. They claim that only three MPs have actually expired. The government argues that 43 MPs were temporary measures that served their purpose within the validity period. They also state that 20 MPs were directly converted into law, while 32 were incorporated into other bills.







Political scientists point to significant changes in the legislative process. The introduction of mandatory parliamentary amendments has reduced the government's bargaining power. This shift has made it harder for the executive to secure support for its proposals.



For businesses and citizens, this change means policy implementation may become slower and less predictable. However, it could lead to more robust and widely accepted legislation in the long run. The government must now adapt its strategies, mastering the art of negotiation and compromise.



As Brazil navigates this new political reality, the outcome will shape the country's governance for years to come. The struggle between executive power and legislative oversight continues, with far-reaching implications for Brazil's political and economic future.



