Economic Calendar: Key Market Events for the Week of Dec 30, 2024 - Jan 3, 2025

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This week's economic calendar is marked by year-end holidays and key economic indicators across major economies. Here are the main highlights for each day:



Monday, December 30: Brazil releases its Gross Debt-to-GDP ratio, while the U.S. reports Chicago PMI and Pending Home Sales. China unveils its PMI data.



Tuesday, December 31: Many markets close early or entirely for New Year's Eve. The U.S. releases S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price and API Weekly Oil Stock data.



Wednesday, January 1: Most global markets are closed for New Year's Day. China releases Caixin Manufacturing PMI after market hours.



Thursday, January 2: Markets reopen with a flurry of activity. The UK reports Nationwide Housing Prices, while the Eurozone and U.S. release Manufacturing PMI data. The U.S. also reports Jobless Claims, ISM Manufacturing data, and Crude Oil Inventories.







Friday, January 3: Germany reports unemployment figures. The U.S. releases ISM Manufacturing data and Baker Hughes Rig Count .



Note: Japan's markets remain closed on January 2 and 3 for extended New Year holidays.



Monday, December 30, 2024

Brazil (BRL)







6:30 AM Gross Debt-to-GDP ratio (MoM) (Nov): Measures Brazil's public debt relative to its economic output.

3:30 PM CFTC BRL speculative net positions: Shows traders' sentiment in the BRL market.







9:45 AM Chicago PMI (Dec): Indicates business conditions in the Chicago region.



10:00 AM Pending Home Sales (MoM) (Nov): Tracks signed real estate contracts for existing homes.

3:30 PM CFTC Speculative Net Positions: Shows traders' sentiment in various financial markets.





3:30 PM CFTC GBP speculative net positions: Shows traders' sentiment in the GBP market.





3:30 PM CFTC EUR speculative net positions: Shows traders' sentiment in the EUR market.





3:30 PM CFTC JPY speculative net positions: Shows traders' sentiment in the JPY market.





8:30 PM Chinese PMI Data (Dec): Reflects manufacturing and non-manufacturing sector activity in China.







Germany: New Year's



Brazil: New Year's Day



Japan: Market Holiday



United Kingdom: New Year's Day - Early close at 12:30 PM

France: New Year's Day - Early close at 2:05 PM







9:00 AM S&P/CS HPI Composite - 20 n.s.a. (Oct): Tracks changes in residential real estate prices across 20 major U.S. metropolitan areas.

4:30 PM API Weekly Crude Oil Stock: Measures the weekly change in crude oil stored by U.S. companies.





United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, China: New Year's Day





8:45 PM Caixin Manufacturing PMI (Dec): Gauges the performance of China's manufacturing sector.





Japan: Market Holiday







2:00 AM Nationwide HPI (Dec): Indicates the change in house prices in the UK.

4:30 AM Manufacturing PMI (Dec): Measures manufacturing sector activity.







3:50 AM French Manufacturing PMI (Dec): Measures manufacturing sector activity in France.



3:55 AM German Manufacturing PMI (Dec): Measures manufacturing sector activity in Germany.

4:00 AM Manufacturing PMI (Dec): Measures manufacturing sector activity in the Eurozone.







8:30 AM Jobless Claims: Reports the number of people filing for unemployment benefits.



9:45 AM Manufacturing PMI (Dec): Measures manufacturing sector activity.



10:00 AM Economic Indicators: Construction Spending, ISM Manufacturing data



11:00 AM Crude Oil Inventories: Shows the weekly change in crude oil and gasoline stocks.



1:00 PM Atlanta Fed GDPNow (Q4): Provides a real-time estimate of U.S. GDP growth.

4:30 PM Fed's Balance Sheet: Reveals the Federal Reserve's assets and liabilities.





Japan: Market Holiday





3:55 AM German Unemployment (Dec): Measures unemployment levels in Germany.







10:00 AM ISM Manufacturing Data (Dec): Provides detailed insights into U.S. manufacturing sector performance.

1:00 PM Economic Indicators: Atlanta Fed GDPNow, Baker Hughes Rig Counts



Economic Calendar: Key Market Events for the Week of Dec 30, 2024 - Jan 3, 2025