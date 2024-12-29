North Korea Announces Ultra-Rigid Retaliatory Policy Towards United States
Date
12/29/2024 3:10:53 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
At the plenum of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of
Korea, the DPRK declared that it would adhere to an "ultra-rigid
retaliatory strategy towards the United States,"
Azernews reports.
The expanded plenum meeting of the Central Committee was held
from December 23 to December 27. During the meeting, the policy
outcomes for 2024 were reviewed, and the areas of work for the
coming year were determined. Kim Jong-un chaired the meeting and
delivered a "programmatic closing speech" on the first item on the
agenda - "On summarizing the implementation of party and state
political tasks for 2024 and the directions of struggle for
2025."
"The closing speech emphasized an ultra-rigid retaliatory
strategy towards the United States, which will be consistently
implemented to safeguard the DPRK's long-term state interests and
ensure its security," KCNA reported.
"The United States is the most reactionary state, considering
anti-communism an unchangeable state policy. The reality is that as
the alliance of the United States, Japan, and the Republic of Korea
expands into an aggressive nuclear military bloc, and as the
Republic of Korea becomes a steadfast anti-communist outpost for
the United States, it is clear to us in which direction we need to
go and how we must respond," the agency reported.
This declaration signals that North Korea will likely continue
its confrontational approach toward the United States and its
regional allies, reinforcing its stance against what it perceives
as growing threats from the U.S.-led alliances. In recent months,
the DPRK has also ramped up its missile tests and military
exercises, underscoring the country's emphasis on strengthening its
defense capabilities and signaling its commitment to maintaining a
hardened stance in the face of international pressure.
MENAFN29122024000195011045ID1109039857
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.