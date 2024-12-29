North Korea Announces Ultra-Rigid Retaliatory Policy Towards United States

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

At the plenum of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, the DPRK declared that it would adhere to an "ultra-rigid retaliatory strategy towards the United States," Azernews reports.

The expanded plenum meeting of the Central Committee was held from December 23 to December 27. During the meeting, the policy outcomes for 2024 were reviewed, and the areas of work for the coming year were determined. Kim Jong-un chaired the meeting and delivered a "programmatic closing speech" on the first item on the agenda - "On summarizing the implementation of party and state political tasks for 2024 and the directions of struggle for 2025."

"The closing speech emphasized an ultra-rigid retaliatory strategy towards the United States, which will be consistently implemented to safeguard the DPRK's long-term state interests and ensure its security," KCNA reported.

"The United States is the most reactionary state, considering anti-communism an unchangeable state policy. The reality is that as the alliance of the United States, Japan, and the Republic of Korea expands into an aggressive nuclear military bloc, and as the Republic of Korea becomes a steadfast anti-communist outpost for the United States, it is clear to us in which direction we need to go and how we must respond," the agency reported.

This declaration signals that North Korea will likely continue its confrontational approach toward the United States and its regional allies, reinforcing its stance against what it perceives as growing threats from the U.S.-led alliances. In recent months, the DPRK has also ramped up its missile tests and military exercises, underscoring the country's emphasis on strengthening its defense capabilities and signaling its commitment to maintaining a hardened stance in the face of international pressure.