Saudi Arabia Publishes Camel Vocabulary Guide
12/29/2024 3:10:51 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
The King Salman Academy of Arabic (KSGAAL) has unveiled a
comprehensive linguistic resource that includes terms and
expressions related to camels, their breeds, colors, life stages,
and diseases. In addition to the scientific section, the dictionary
features a chapter on idioms, proverbs, stories, fairy tales, and
poems dedicated to these iconic animals, Azernews
reports.
KSGAAL Secretary General Abdullah Al-Vashmi emphasized that the
guide is a vital tool for preserving and understanding the central
role of camels in Arab culture. Historically, these animals were
the primary means of transportation, traversing mountains, valleys,
and deserts like ships crossing the sea.
"The dictionary documents both the tangible and intangible
heritage associated with camels. This guide will serve as a
treasure trove of knowledge for future generations," said Abdullah
Al-Vashmi.
The creation of the dictionary coincides with Saudi Arabia's
Year of the Camel and the International Year of Camels. Several
significant events have already taken place in the country to
celebrate this, including the Camel Through the Ages exhibition in
Dhahran and the Camel Alley Festival in Al-Taif. In November, the
Council of Saudi Chambers of Commerce and Industry also announced
the establishment of a National Camel Committee.
This initiative highlights the profound cultural and historical
significance of camels in the Arabian Peninsula, symbolizing
resilience and adaptability. Camels were not only essential for
trade and travel but also deeply embedded in the art, literature,
and daily life of the region. The celebration of the camel's legacy
through such comprehensive projects ensures that this enduring
symbol of Arab heritage is preserved for future generations.
