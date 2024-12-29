Saudi Arabia Publishes Camel Vocabulary Guide

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The King Salman Academy of Arabic (KSGAAL) has unveiled a comprehensive linguistic resource that includes terms and expressions related to camels, their breeds, colors, life stages, and diseases. In addition to the scientific section, the dictionary features a chapter on idioms, proverbs, stories, fairy tales, and poems dedicated to these iconic animals, Azernews reports.

KSGAAL Secretary General Abdullah Al-Vashmi emphasized that the guide is a vital tool for preserving and understanding the central role of camels in Arab culture. Historically, these animals were the primary means of transportation, traversing mountains, valleys, and deserts like ships crossing the sea.

"The dictionary documents both the tangible and intangible heritage associated with camels. This guide will serve as a treasure trove of knowledge for future generations," said Abdullah Al-Vashmi.

The creation of the dictionary coincides with Saudi Arabia's Year of the Camel and the International Year of Camels. Several significant events have already taken place in the country to celebrate this, including the Camel Through the Ages exhibition in Dhahran and the Camel Alley Festival in Al-Taif. In November, the Council of Saudi Chambers of Commerce and Industry also announced the establishment of a National Camel Committee.

This initiative highlights the profound cultural and historical significance of camels in the Arabian Peninsula, symbolizing resilience and adaptability. Camels were not only essential for trade and travel but also deeply embedded in the art, literature, and daily life of the region. The celebration of the camel's legacy through such comprehensive projects ensures that this enduring symbol of Arab heritage is preserved for future generations.