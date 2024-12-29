Russia's Drone Hunt On Civilians: Another Victim Reported In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ukraine's Kherson region, in the village of Tiahynka, a Russian FPV dron dropped an explosive payload on a civilian vehicle, killing a man.

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"On December 29, at about 12:00, Russia's military attacked a civilian car, using a drone, in the village of Tyahynka, Beryslav district, Kherson region. As a result of the explosion, a man was killed," the report says.

Prosecutors have launched a pre-trial inquiry into a war crime.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, at about noon on Sunday, December 29, the Russian drone dropped an explosive payload on a resident of Stanislav, Kherson region.

Russia has been extensively terrorizing civilian population in Kerson region by targeting vehicles and people on the streets in FPV drone attacks.

Some reports suggest Russian drone operators are thus enhancing their skills for combat operations.

Photo: Getty Images