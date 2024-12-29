Ukraine's Air Force Dismisses Fake Report On Ukrainian Pilot“Captured” In Kursk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The reports spread by Russian claiming a Ukrainian war pilot allegedly surrendered to the Russian forces in Kursk region are false.

The Air Force Command stated this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Unfortunately, cases where servicemen who previously served in the Air Force get captured do occur. However, the reports of the capture of a Ukrainian pilot are fake. All Ukrainian pilots continue to perform their tasks to protect their country," the command noted.

Russian propaganda spreadsclaim about opening of ski resort in Kyiv during war

The Air Force emphasized that enemy reports and videos showing interrogations of captured defenders of Ukraine are part of the information war waged by Russia. The purpose of circulating such news is to demoralize the Ukrainian military and civilians in order to influence public opinion, both within Ukraine and beyond.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian propaganda is spreading a fake story about disabled men undergoing casting for the roles of injured soldiers in a New Year's entertainment show.