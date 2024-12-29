Merz Comments On Possibility Of Deploying German Peacekeepers To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) German peacekeepers could be deployed to Ukraine to maintain a ceasefire under an international mandate and with Moscow's consent.

This statement was made by Friedrich Merz, leader of Germany's Christian Union (CDU) and a candidate for Chancellor in the upcoming elections, in an interview with dpa, excerpts of which were cited by t-onlin , as reported by Ukrinform.

“If there is a peace agreement and Ukraine needs guarantees to enforce it, we can discuss this only under a perfect international legal mandate. At present, I don't see this happening,” Merz said.

He added that he would prefer such a mandate to be established through consensus with Russia rather than in conflict.

Merz refrained from speculating on security guarantees for Ukraine beyond NATO membership, stating:“I cannot imagine anything moving in that direction today,” given that the parties remain far from a ceasefire.

“These are issues that need to be clarified in the coming weeks, perhaps months,” the politician noted.

However, he emphasized the shared desire to restore peace in Ukraine as soon as possible.

“This should not be an imposed peace. It must be a peace with Ukraine, not against Ukraine. And, above all, it must be a peace that also concerns us,” he stated.

Merz, who is under intense criticism from his primary rival, Chancellor Olaf Scholz, during this election period, took a cautious stance on supplying Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles - a move he actively advocated while in opposition. He remarked only that such weapons could be“a building block in restoring peace in Ukraine” and noted that at least three countries (the US, France, and the UK) have already provided Ukraine with similar systems without becoming parties to the war.

At the same time, like Scholz, he asserted that it is unacceptable for Germany to become a warring party in the conflict in Ukraine.

Merz also anticipates a significant shift in US policy toward Ukraine after Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20. This could involve either withdrawing support for Kyiv or, conversely, arming Ukraine to the extent that“the Russians abandon the war.”

Merz believes Germany, alongside the UK as a key NATO partner, must develop a European strategy to address potential scenarios following any such US policy shift.

When asked whether he would support a new special fund in the budget for aid to Ukraine and enhancing defense capabilities if he wins the election, Merz responded negatively. He maintained that such expenditures must be“funded within the current budget, without incurring additional debt.”

Merz also stressed the need to strengthen Germany's own defense capabilities, reminding that Russia is waging a hybrid war against Europe. He pointed to massive attacks on German infrastructure and influence operations through social media as evidence. He underscored that Russia's hybrid warfare must also come to an end.

As reported, early elections for the Bundestag are scheduled in Germany for February 23, 2025. Currently, the CDU/CSU bloc leads the race with a rating hovering around 30 percent. If victorious, the conservatives will need to seek coalition partners to form a majority government, with the ruling SPD being the most likely candidate.