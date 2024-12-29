Three People Injured In Russian Drone Attack On Nikopol District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Dnipropetrovsk region, a Russian drone attack on December 29 left three residents of Nikopol district injured.

This was reported on Telegram by Serhii Lysak, Chief of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, as cited by Ukrinform.

“Russian kamikaze drone attack on Marhanets community of Nikopol district left three people injured,” the statement reads.

Lysak noted that a 77-year-old man is in critical condition with a severe head injury and has been hospitalized. Doctors are fighting to save his life. A 38-year-old woman with a blast injury was also taken to a medical facility, while a 65-year-old man received medical care and will remain under outpatient observation.

The attack also caused damage to a gas station and two passenger vehicles, according to Lysak.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on December 28, the Russian forces shelled Nikopol district communities in Dnipropetrovsk region approximately 20 times throughout the day. Private homes, vehicles, infrastructure, and a gas station were damaged, but no casualties were reported.