Damaged Ohmatdyt Building Scheduled For Restoration In 2025

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of of Ukraine plans to restore the damaged building of the National Children's Specialized Hospital Ohmatdyt, which suffered during a Russian missile attack, by the end of 2025. Additionally, of a new innovative facility on the hospital's grounds is set to begin.

This information was shared by Ukraine's Health Minister, Viktor Liashko, during a television broadcast, as reported by a Ukrinform correspondent.

"I believe we will fully restore the new building by 2025, and construction of another innovative building on the Ohmatdyt grounds will also commence," Liashko stated.

Liashko noted that the medical facility is fully prepared for operation during the autumn-winter period of 2024–2025.

“Emergency repairs have been completed, the hospital is operational, and medical assistance is being provided. This was a key priority. A technical report has been finalized, emergency repairs have been completed, and we are moving forward with designing the restoration of the new building. A comprehensive project, including a cost estimate, will be developed, followed by a tender on the Prozorro platform for full restoration work - not emergency repairs but complete restoration,” the minister explained.

According to Liashko, the Ministry of Health has enlisted Ukraine's top design organizations to prepare a thorough technical report for the restoration project.

“The project is underway, funds for its restoration are available, and the money collected in the hospital's foundation account is frozen, awaiting the selection of a contractor. Two other buildings, which are historic landmarks, have had their restoration projects developed. Conservation of these architectural monuments is set to begin, with subsequent planning for their restoration as national heritage sites,” Liashko added. He mentioned that the Ministry of Culture will provide recommendations for national landmarks, while the Kyiv City Administration's Department of Culture will address regional heritage.

As reported, a missile strike on the National Children's Specialized Hospital Ohmatdyt on July 8, 2024 resulted in two deaths and 35 injuries, including nine children. The attack destroyed the hospital's toxicology building and damaged the surgical wing, the new building, and the pediatric cardiology center of the Ministry of Health.

A criminal investigation was launched under Article 438, Part 2 (violations of the laws and customs of war combined with intentional killing) of Ukraine's Criminal Code.

In October, a contract for urgent emergency repairs at Ohmatdyt was signed following a Prozorro tender funded by the Tabletochki charitable foundation. The winning bid was submitted by Unit Development LLC.

On December 10, the hospital's press service announced new Prozorro tenders for developing project documentation for Ohmatdyt restoration.