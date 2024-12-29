Ukraine's Health Minister Outlines Priorities For 2025

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Among the of priorities for the coming year are certain issues related to providing rehabilitation services to citizens.

Ukraine's Minister of Health, Viktor Liashko, stated this while speaking during a television broadcast, as reported by Ukrinform.

"In every cluster hospital, a rehabilitation department must be established. In 2024, 70% of hospitals already have such departments. By the first quarter of 2025, we aim to cover the remaining 30% to ensure full functionality. Rehabilitation departments and the medical guarantee program, which has been increased to 5.8 billion UAH for 2025, remain our core focus," the Minister noted.

He emphasized the importance of multidisciplinary teams in rehabilitation services: "We've established departments and trained multidisciplinary teams - specialists capable of delivering rehabilitation services. In 2025, we are shifting our focus to the quality of these services. Clear standards will be introduced, and we will ensure that all rehabilitation departments deliver uniform, high-quality care. This includes inpatient rehabilitation services," Liashko stated.

The Minister also outlined plans for the development of outpatient rehabilitation:

"Every community with a healthcare facility must create a space for outpatient rehabilitation. This directive, set by the President of Ukraine, is another clear goal for 2025," he said.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Health Minister informed that specialized outpatient rehabilitation spaces will be established in at least 300 healthcare facilities across the country.