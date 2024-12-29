Poland Set To Complete Wall Construction On Border With Belarus By Next Summer
12/29/2024 3:10:26 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Poland aims to complete the construction of the border wall and seal off its border with Belarus by mid-2025 in order to stop the influx of illegal migrants.
As reported by Ukrinform, this was stated in an interview with the financial Time by Maciej Duszczyk, Deputy State Secretary for the Ministry of the Interior and Administration of Poland, responsible for migration policy.
“This artificially created migration route will be closed during next summer, I hope and believe it,” Duszczyk said.
According to him, once the reinforcements are complete,“this will be as close to 100 per cent [border] security as is possible.”
At the same time, Duszczyk stated that Warsaw must be ready for another attempt by Lukashenko to“escalate the conflict” and sabotage Poland's reinforced border infrastructure.
As reported by Ukrinform, in 2022 Poland built a 5.5-meter-high, 186 km-long barrier on the border with Belarus and installed a modern electronic monitoring system. This was in response to the artificial migration pressure created by Belarus and Russia since the summer of 2021 on the Belarusian border with Poland and the Baltic countries.
In May 2024, Poland's Ministry of National Defense announced that by 2028, Warsaw will have also built fortifications, detection and warning systems, advanced bases, logistical hubs, and counter-drone systems on the borders with Russia and Belarus.
