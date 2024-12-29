Crown Prince Foundation, Ajloun College Host Linkedin Training For Students

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ajloun, Dec. 29 (Petra) – The Crown Prince Foundation, in partnership with Ajloun University College, part of Balqa Applied University, conducted a specialized training session on utilizing the global LinkedIn platform, targeting third-year and graduating students preparing to enter the market.Trainer Mohammad Othman provided insights on creating and optimizing LinkedIn accounts and enhancing personal profiles to align with labor demands. Participants were guided on leveraging the to access employment and training opportunities.Dean of Ajloun University College Wael Rabdi emphasized that the training aligns with the college's vision to equip students with practical and technological skills for their careers. He highlighted the college's ongoing efforts to integrate applied educational activities that benefit students in the transition to the professional sphere.