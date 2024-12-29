Minister Of Interior Crowns Winners Of Founder's Purebred Arabian Camel Festival

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), HE Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, crowned the winners in the closing races of the festival of Founder Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani for purebred Arabian camels for 2024-2025 season, which was held at Al Shahaniya Camel Racetrack.

His Excellency crowned the winners in the six major races who competed for and silver trophies, which included general races, with the rider Ahmed Matar Al Khaili winning the golden sword, and Manae Ali Al Shamsi, and Muslim Ali Al Mansoori claiming silver trophies.

The three silver daggers went to Abdullah Jabr Al Hajri, Hamid Abdullah Al Duraihi, and Mohammed Atiq Al Muhairi.