IMIDRO head stresses adopting smart technologies to enhance productivity

(MENAFN) The head of Iran's Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), Mohammad Aghajanlu, emphasized that adopting smart technologies is essential to enhancing productivity in the mining and mining industries. He highlighted that, per the Leader’s directive, the mining sector has the potential to replace the oil sector in driving Iran’s economy. However, he stressed that achieving this goal requires equipping the sector with advanced tools and technologies.



Iran’s mining industry is a cornerstone of the country’s economy, significantly contributing to non-oil export revenues. The nation ranks among the world’s top 15 mineral-rich countries, boasting over 68 types of minerals, including vast reserves of iron ore, copper, zinc, and rare earth elements. This sector plays a crucial role in diversifying the economy and reducing dependence on oil revenues.



With more than 10,000 active mines, Iran’s mining sector employs hundreds of thousands of workers, both directly and indirectly. Key provinces like Yazd, Kerman, and East Azerbaijan host major mining operations, including the extraction and processing of essential metals and minerals that are vital to domestic industries and global markets.



In recent years, substantial investments have been directed toward increasing production capacity and modernizing mining infrastructure. The government has also prioritized expanding downstream industries, particularly in steel and aluminum production, to enhance value addition and minimize reliance on raw material exports, further solidifying the sector’s role in the national economy.

