Deadly plane crash in South Korea leaves 177 dead, search ongoing

(MENAFN) South Korean authorities have confirmed the deaths of 177 and crew members, with two still missing and two others rescued, following a plane crash at Muan International Airport on Sunday. A search for the missing individuals continues.



Officials from the Jeolla Fire Department, during a briefing for the families of the passengers, stated that "most of the 181 passengers are presumed dead, with the exception of the two crew members who were rescued," according to Yonhap News Agency.



The crash involved a 737-800 operated by Jeju Air, which was carrying 181 people, including six crew members. The aircraft caught fire during its landing attempt after reportedly experiencing issues with its landing gear around 9:07 a.m. local time (0007 GMT) in Muan County, located 288 kilometers (179 miles) southwest of Seoul.



The plane, unable to deploy its landing gear, skidded along the runway before crashing into a concrete wall and erupting into flames with a loud explosion, as reported by the news agency.



The Boeing, which had been returning from Bangkok, went off the runway, collided with a fence, and then slammed into a wall, igniting a fiery explosion.



Among the passengers were 93 women and 82 men, ranging in age from three to 78 years. This incident marks the deadliest air disaster in South Korean history, surpassing the 1997 Korean Air crash in Guam, which killed 225 people.

