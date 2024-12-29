Japan sets ambitious new target to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 60 percent by 2035

(MENAFN) Japan has announced an updated target to reduce its greenhouse emissions by 60 percent by 2035, despite facing criticism that the goal lacks sufficient ambition. The new target, set from 2013 levels, is part of the country's broader effort to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Officials from a joint panel of the trade and environment ministries, who revealed the plan on Tuesday, emphasized that this move would help Japan, one of the world's largest carbon emitters, make significant progress toward its climate goals.



The plan will undergo a public comment period before it is submitted for final approval by Japan's cabinet. This initiative places Japan alongside other nations, such as the UK and the US, which have made stronger emissions-reduction commitments as the February deadline approaches for countries to submit updated climate targets under the Paris Agreement.



Previously, Japan had pledged to reduce emissions by 46 percent by 2030, based on 2013 levels. However, the new 2035 target is viewed as a step forward in the country's climate strategy.



Keiichiro Asao, Japan's environment minister, highlighted the importance of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050, stressing at a press conference, "The most important thing is to reach net zero by 2050." He acknowledged that while there are differing opinions on the emissions reduction target, it is crucial to balance decarbonization efforts with economic growth and to consider the long-term impacts on future generations and society.

