Russian Army Launches Over 370 Strike Drones, About 280 Bombs At Ukraine This Week Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This week, Russia's invading forces over 370 attack drones, approximately 280 guided aerial bombs and 80 missiles of various types against Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this on , according to Ukrinform.

He stressed that cities and communities across Ukraine are under relentless Russian shelling. Even on Christmas night, the terrorists launched a massive air assault, he said.

According to Zelensky, such terror can only be stopped through joint strength.

Russians carry out 60 strikes on border areas in Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv regions

The head of state expressed gratitude to "our defenders who save our people from daily attacks and to our partners who understand the importance of timely providing air defense systems to protect lives and bring us closer to a just and fair peace."

Video: Official Telegram channel of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

On December 25, Russian forces fired over 70 missiles and deployed more than 100 attack drones against Ukraine. Zelensky underscored that Russian leader Vladimir Putin had intentionally chosen Christmas for this large-scale attack.