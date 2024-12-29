Mingachevir Branch Of Azerbaijan Writers' Union Marks Its 25Th Anniversary
The 25th anniversary of the Mingachevir branch of the Azerbaijan
Writers' Union has been celebrated in Union's Natavan Club,
Azernews reports.
In the past 30 years, around 20 branches of the Writers' Union
have been opened in the regions. One of them is the Mingachevir
branch. Established 25 years ago, this branch has brought together
writers living in Mingachevir and created conditions for them to
engage in active literary activities.
At the event, the Secretary of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union,
Ilgar Fahmi, Member of the Azerbaijani Parliament Aydin Mirzazade,
Doctor of Philology and Professor Rustam Kamal, and the
editor-in-chief of "Kredo" newspaper, poet and publicist Elirza
Khalafli, spoke about the literary environment in Mingachevir and
the literary forces that have lived and created in the region,
sharing their thoughts on the recently published almanacs "Gift of
Words from the Aras," "The Voice from Afar," "We are the Flame of
One Hearth," and "The Spring Breeze of Our Spirit." It was noted
that the almanac titled "Word Memory," which continues this series,
is the next creative report of the region's intellectuals.
PhD in Philology Tariyel Abbasov, famous poet Adil Jamil,
researcher Ajdar Yunus, and others spoke about the literary
environment of Mingachevir, known as the City of Light. It was
mentioned that when thinking of Mingachevir, one recalls Mikayil
Mushfig's poem dedicated to the city and Samad Vurgun's poem
"Mugan." It is fortunate that the region's creative intellectuals
sustain this tradition and add new shades to it.
The special role of poet Ismayil Imankhuzhyev, the chairman of
the Mingachevir branch of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, was
emphasized in the speeches. It was noted that he has been actively
involved in shaping the literary environment in the region and in
bringing forth and guiding young creatives. There was a shared
sense of confidence that the literary hearth shining in Mingachevir
would continue to radiate its light in the literary sky.
On the occasion of the jubilee, the newly published "25th Step"
gift of words and "Word Memory" almanac were distributed to the
participants of the event.
