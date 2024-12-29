Mingachevir Branch Of Azerbaijan Writers' Union Marks Its 25Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 25th anniversary of the Mingachevir branch of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union has been celebrated in Union's Natavan Club, Azernews reports.

In the past 30 years, around 20 branches of the Writers' Union have been opened in the regions. One of them is the Mingachevir branch. Established 25 years ago, this branch has brought together writers living in Mingachevir and created conditions for them to engage in active literary activities.

At the event, the Secretary of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, Ilgar Fahmi, Member of the Azerbaijani Parliament Aydin Mirzazade, Doctor of Philology and Professor Rustam Kamal, and the editor-in-chief of "Kredo" newspaper, poet and publicist Elirza Khalafli, spoke about the literary environment in Mingachevir and the literary forces that have lived and created in the region, sharing their thoughts on the recently published almanacs "Gift of Words from the Aras," "The Voice from Afar," "We are the Flame of One Hearth," and "The Spring Breeze of Our Spirit." It was noted that the almanac titled "Word Memory," which continues this series, is the next creative report of the region's intellectuals.

PhD in Philology Tariyel Abbasov, famous poet Adil Jamil, researcher Ajdar Yunus, and others spoke about the literary environment of Mingachevir, known as the City of Light. It was mentioned that when thinking of Mingachevir, one recalls Mikayil Mushfig's poem dedicated to the city and Samad Vurgun's poem "Mugan." It is fortunate that the region's creative intellectuals sustain this tradition and add new shades to it.

The special role of poet Ismayil Imankhuzhyev, the chairman of the Mingachevir branch of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, was emphasized in the speeches. It was noted that he has been actively involved in shaping the literary environment in the region and in bringing forth and guiding young creatives. There was a shared sense of confidence that the literary hearth shining in Mingachevir would continue to radiate its light in the literary sky.

On the occasion of the jubilee, the newly published "25th Step" gift of words and "Word Memory" almanac were distributed to the participants of the event.