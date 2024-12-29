Officials from US, Israel involved in ceasefire negotiations over Gaza conflict express doubts about reaching agreement

(MENAFN) Officials from the US and Israel involved in ceasefire negotiations over the Gaza conflict have expressed doubts about reaching an agreement before President-elect Donald takes office, Axios reports. Trump has reportedly warned of severe consequences in the Middle East if Hamas does not release hostages by January 20, although the specifics of his threat remain unclear. Sources close to Trump suggest no plan is in place if the deadline is not met.



President Joe Biden has made securing a deal a priority in his final months in office, but some Israeli officials fear that, should negotiations fail, Trump may take a harder stance on issues like limiting humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.



Despite these concerns, U.S. and Israeli officials believe that Hamas's military leader, Mohammed Sinwar, is unlikely to yield to Trump's threats. However, a U.S. source close to the talks remains optimistic that a deal may still be possible within the next three weeks.



With more than 100 hostages, including seven Americans, still held by Hamas, the situation remains tense. Israeli negotiators recently returned from Doha after eight days of discussions with Qatar and Egypt, but no significant progress was made. CIA Director Bill Burns and White House Middle East adviser Brett McGurk, who also participated in the talks, have expressed skepticism about a deal before January 20.



Key issues, such as the potential end of the war and Israel's withdrawal from Gaza, remain unresolved. While both sides want to break the deadlock, they are unwilling to make significant concessions, leaving negotiations at an impasse.

