Syria's al-Sharaa praises Saudi Arabia’s role in country's transition period

(MENAFN) Syria’s de factor president Ahmed Al-Sharaa has praised the duty of Saudi Arabia in the nation’s transition period. “I am proud of everything Saudi Arabia has done for Syria,” Al-Sharaa made these views during an exclusive interview with Saudi Al Arabiya, saying that the Kingdom plays a significant role in Syria's destiny.



The meeting would be shared later on Sunday.



Al-Sharaa, president of the Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Islamist group, launched an intense 11-day onslaught that resulted in Bashar Assad's overthrow and the end of the family's harsh, five-decade dictatorship.



Al-Sharaa, whose real name is Abu Mohammed Al-Golani, added that the liberation of Syria guarantees the security of the Gulf and the entire area for the next fifty years.



It can take up to four years to organize elections in Syria, and it can take up to three years to establish a national constitution, according to Al-Sharaa.





