‘Humpy’S Grit And Brilliance Continues To Inspire Millions’: PM Modi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi praised Koneru Humpy for her grit and brilliance after she secured the World Rapid Chess Championship title on Sunday.

Humpy, India's top-rated female chess player, secured her second World Rapid Chess Championship title, finishing the with 8.5/11. She won her first in the 2019 edition in Moscow.

“Congratulations to @humpy_koneru on winning the 2024 FIDE Women's World Rapid Championship! Her grit and brilliance continues to inspire millions. This victory is even more historic because it is her second world rapid championship title, thereby making her the only Indian to achieve this incredible feat,” PM Modi wrote on X.

Playing with the black pieces, she outmanoeuvred Indonesia's International Master Irine Kharisma Sukandar in a challenging endgame, claiming the title in style.

Humpy's victory adds another feather to the spectacular success of Indian chess in 2024, after the country won gold in the Chess Olympiad this summer in both the Open and the Women's Competition, and Gukesh D became the youngest World Champion in classical chess.

"It's not easy to become a world champion when you are 37. It's quite difficult when you get older to keep that motivation and stay sharp when required. I'm glad that I made it," said Humpy after her historic feat.

"I feel very happy for winning for the second time. In fact, I didn't expect it at all because I lost my first-round game, and I never imagined that I could finish the tournament as a world champion. This victory is very special. When I am on my lower side, I think this gave me the boost to fight and to again work on chess," she added.