176 Dead, Three Missing In South Korea Plane Crash

TOKYO, Dec 29 (KUNA) -- South Korea's firefighting agency declared 176 dead and three missing in Jeju Air plane crash in Muan on Sunday.

Yonhap News Agency clarified that this was in a statement issued by firefighting authorities adding that operations are still under way to retrieve the bodies of the victims.

Only the two crew members survived the accident as they were rescued shortly after the crash. They were being treated at separate hospitals in Mokpo and their injuries were not life-threatening.

A total of 181, including six crew members, were aboard the Boeing 737-800 plane that had departed from Bangkok at 1:30 a.m. abd was scheduled to arrive in Muan at around 8:30 a.m. (pickup previous)

