Flight Services Resume At Srinagar Airport Following Season's 1St Major Snowfall
Date
12/29/2024 5:07:20 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Air traffic to and fro the Srinagar International Airport was restored on Sunday, a day after heavy snowfall forced cancellation of all flights to the Kashmir valley.
“The flights to Srinagar have resumed and we expect normal operations,” an official of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) told PTI.
He said the flight operations had to be suspended on Saturday following heavy snowfall since Friday evening.
“The runways were cleared and all safety checks done before the flight operations were resumed,” the official added.
Kashmir witnessed the first major snowfall of the season on Friday evening and it continued till Saturday.
Besides affecting the flight operations, the snowfall also forced a closure of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, while train services were also suspended.
However, the highway has been cleared now and passenger vehicles are being allowed to ply but motorists have been advised to follow lane discipline.
