Royalton Barracks / Poss. Of Crack Cocaine And Poss. Of Fentanyl

STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B2006493
TROOPER: Sgt. Austin Soule
STATION: VSP Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 12-29-24 at 0023 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 107, Bethel, VT
VIOLATIONS: Possession of Fentanyl and Possession of Crack Cocaine
ACCUSED: Tyler Taitague
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 107 in the town of Royalton. A passenger in the vehicle was identified as Tyler Taitague (32) of Bethel, VT.
During the investigation, Taitague was found to be in possession of crack cocaine and fentanyl. Taitague was transported to the Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks for processing and was cited to appear in the Windsor County (Woodstock) Superior Court on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 0830 hours for the charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 3-11-25 at 0830 hours
COURT: Windsor County (at Woodstock Court)
LODGED: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
