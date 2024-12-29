HMC's Heart Hospital Performs Advanced Robotic-Assisted Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Surgeries

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation's (HMC) Heart Hospital has expanded its use of surgical robots incoronary artery bypass grafting (Robotic CABG) surgeries. Robotic-assisted coronary artery bypass grafting surgeries aim to enhance natural blood flow to the heart muscle and offer a less invasive and more precise alternative to traditional procedures, enabling faster recovery and reducing the risk of complications for patients.

The advanced surgeries are performed under the supervision of a specialized surgical team that includes Dr. Abdulwahid AlMulla, Senior Consultant and Head of the Cardiothoracic Surgery Department at Heart Hospital, alongside Dr. Ali Kindawi, Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon; Dr. Mohamed Latif Wani, Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon; and Dr. Mohamed AlKahlout, Specialist Cardiothoracic Surgeon.

Dr. Abdulwahid Al Mulla said:“Heart Hospital has introduced minimally invasive techniques for coronary artery bypass and mitral valve surgeries to ensure the delivery of high-quality healthcare services to patients in Qatar and to remain at the forefront of global surgical advancements. This aligns with HMC's Healthcare Strategy 2024-2030, the National Health Strategy 2024-2030, and Qatar National Vision 2030.”

“Integrating advanced technologies like robotics into cardiothoracic surgeries significantly improves patient experience, shortens the patient's recovery time, and minimizes complications. Patients are carefully selected for these procedures based on their health status to ensure suitability for this type of surgery and optimal patient outcomes,” added Dr. Al Mulla.



Dr. Mohamed AlKahlout highlighted the significance of introducing robotics in coronary artery procedures. This procedure is performed through a small incision, no longer than 6 centimeters, on the left side of the chest, replacing the traditional sternotomy. However, other surgical steps, such as placing the patient on a heart-lung machine and temporarily stopping the heart, remain unchanged.

He added that robotic-assisted cardiac surgeries reduce recovery times and hospital stays by approximately one-third compared to conventional open-heart procedures. Heart Hospital initially began performing coronary artery surgeries on a limited scale about 15 years ago, focusing on single-artery bypasses. However, with advancements in surgical techniques, particularly in early 2024, the hospital expanded to multi-artery procedures.

“In 2024, we successfully treated over 10 cases involving more than one bypass. We aim to increase this number to 25 cases in 2025. It is important to highlight that this is an exceptionally advanced procedure, performed by only a handful of specialized centers worldwide, which places Heart Hospital among the leading medical institutions in the field of cardiothoracic surgery,” said Dr. Al Kahlout.