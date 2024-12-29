Shah Hits Record-Breaking Unbeaten Double Century

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Rahmat Shah etched his name in history by scoring Afghanistan's highest-ever Test total, an unbeaten 231, on the third day of the first Test against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club on Saturday.

Afghanistan resumed at 95 for two and ended the day on a commanding 425 without losing more wickets, thanks to a record-breaking 361-run unbroken partnership between Rahmat and skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi.

Shahidi played a composed knock of 141 not out, perfectly complementing Rahmat Shah's monumental innings.

Rahmat's double century surpassed Shahidi's previous Afghanistan Test record of 200 not out, set against Zimbabwe in Abu Dhabi in 2021.

Rahmat's knock, which spanned the entire day, was a master class in concentration as he faced 416 deliveries, hitting 23 fours and three sixes.

Zimbabwe endured a frustrating day in the field, failing to take a single wicket in 95 overs.

Dropped catches and inconsistent bowling allowed Afghanistan to steadily chip away at Zimbabwe's imposing first-innings total of 586.

At stumps on day 3, Afghanistan had reduced the deficit to 161 runs, setting up an intriguing final two days of the Test.

sa/mud