Embark on a Holistic Journey with BIMTECH’s PGDM Programs; Last Date to Apply 31st December, 2024

Bengaluru, 27th December 2024: Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH), a leading business school in India, is excited to announce that admissions for the academic year 2025-27 are open. BIMTECH is inviting aspiring students to its four Post Graduate Diploma Programs; PGDM, PGDM (International Business), PGDM (Insurance Business Management), and PGDM (Retail Management). The last date to apply for these programs is 31st December, 2024.



Candidates possessing graduation degree with minimum 50% marks along with valid CAT 2024/ XAT 2024/ GMAT 2023/2024-25/ CMAT 2025 score can apply for these meticulously designed programs. However, prospective students wishing to apply for PGDM (Insurance Business Management) and PGDM (Retail Management) can also apply for the same with valid MAT 2024-25 scores.



These comprehensive two-year full time post-graduate programs emphasize the development of critical thinking, problem-solving, and communication skills. Through a combination of rigorous coursework, practical experiences, and additional program features, students are equipped to become effective and responsible leaders in the business world.



Inviting the eligible candidates, Dr. Prabina Rajib, Director, BIMTECH shared, “With its rich history BIMTECH will serve as a pivotal stepping stone in shaping your professional journey ahead. With our 8000+ alumni network spread across the globe and our steady industry relations, we promise you all a bright future. With academic excellence as our core value, we offer a curriculum carefully tailored to meet current and future market demands, delivered by our highly experienced faculty. Your two years with us will be a journey enriched with academic distinctions, hands-on learning, and opportunities to build a strong professional network. I warmly invite all the interested and eligible candidates to embark on this transformative path with us.”



These programs have an intake as follows: PGDM- 300, PGDM (Insurance Business Management)- 60, PGDM (International Business)- 60, and PGDM (Retail Management)- 60. The current batch boasts an overall female representation of around 40%.



The highest CTC offered to postgraduates in the last academic year at BIMTECH for PGDM, PGDM (International Business), PGDM (Retail Management), and PGDM (Insurance Business Management) were 22LPA, 22LPA, 24.43 LPA and 14 LPA respectively. BIMTECH offers merit-based scholarships to eligible students at the time of admissions as well as during the course.

Inspired by its founders Late Basant Kumar Birla and Sarala Birla, BIMTECH pioneered innovative programs like PGDM, PGDM-International Business (IB), PGDM-Retail Management (RM), and PGDM-Insurance Business Management (IBM), nurturing individuals into global leaders. Also, BIMTECH is now AACSB accredited, joining the Ivy League of Top Globally Recognized B-Schools. Fostering a symbiotic relationship, the institute excels in management education, supported by its globally placed robust alumni network of over 8000 individuals.





