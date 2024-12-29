Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort Concludes 2024 with a Slew of Prestigious Awards

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) El Jadida, Morocco, 26 December 2024 – Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort has wrapped up 2024 on a high note, earning a series of top accolades on global and regional level from award bodies, cementing its reputation as one of Africa’s most sought-after luxury destinations.



At the Haute Grandeur Global Excellence Awards, Mazagan was celebrated for its diverse offerings, winning titles such as Best Eco-friendly Resort in Africa, Best MICE Resort in Africa, Best Beach Resort in Africa, Best Golf Resort in Morocco, and Best Family Resort in Morocco. These awards highlight the resort's commitment to sustainability, versatility, and delivering exceptional guest experiences.



The culinary excellence of Bushra by Buddha-Bar, Mazagan’s standout restaurant, was also in the spotlight. It was recognized globally as the Best Entertainment Restaurant and Best Lebanese Cuisine, while in Africa, it claimed Best Restaurant Design and Best International Cuisine. Closer to home, it earned the distinction of Best Fine Dining Experience in Morocco, showcasing its vibrant atmosphere and innovative approach to dining.



Mazagan’s luxurious spa offerings added to the resort’s success. At the World Luxury Awards, the Mazagan SPA took home titles for Luxury Golf Resort SPA, Luxury Beach Resort SPA, and Luxury Hammam Experience, reinforcing its position as a leading destination for relaxation and wellness.



The resort continued its winning streak at the World Travel Awards, securing Morocco’s Leading Family Resort and Africa’s Leading Casino Resort, affirming its status as a family-friendly haven and entertainment hub. Golf enthusiasts were not left out, with Mazagan’s championship course named one of the Top 100 Courses in the Middle East & North Africa by Golf World and the resort itself earning the title of Best Golf Hotel for Morocco and Africa at the International Hotel Awards.



Events and celebrations also shone brightly at Mazagan this year. It was named Morocco's Leading MICE Hotel 2024 at the World MICE Awards, earned the recognition of the Best Wedding Venue in Morocco and Africa by the International Hotel Awards. To top it off, Mazagan was ranked among the Top 100 Hotels & Resorts worldwide and featured in Les 100 Plus Beaux Hôtels Du Monde by the Hotels & Lodges Awards.



"These awards are a testament to the dedication of our team and our commitment to providing world-class experiences for our guests. At Mazagan, we strive to innovate and exceed expectations, and this recognition motivates us to continue elevating our standards in every aspect of hospitality," says Jacques Claudel, General Manager of Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort.



He also highlighted the contributions of the Mazagan team: "None of this would have been possible without the relentless passion, creativity, and professionalism of our team. They are the backbone of our success, and these awards are a well-deserved recognition of their efforts to make Mazagan a standout destination globally."



These accolades reflect Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort’s unwavering dedication to offering unparalleled experiences, blending luxury and entertainment. As 2024 comes to a close, Mazagan continues to redefine excellence in the world of hospitality.









