(MENAFN) Türkiye has dealt a significant blow to groups, including the PKK, its Syrian branches (PKK/PYD/YPG), and Daesh/ISIS in 2024, particularly in northern Iraq and Syria. The National Defense announced that 3,038 terrorists were neutralized since the beginning of the year. Along with this, 1,330 caves and shelters were destroyed, and over 2,450 weapons and more than 910,000 rounds of ammunition were seized during counterterrorism operations.



The ministry also reported that 107 terrorists surrendered, highlighting the ongoing success of Türkiye’s military actions. The Turkish continue their operations based on unconventional, unpredictable, swift, and continuous execution principles, aiming to eliminate terrorism at its source.



These efforts reflect Türkiye’s determination to completely eradicate terrorism from its borders and to ensure national security. The term "neutralize" used by Turkish authorities refers to terrorists who were either killed, captured, or who surrendered during operations.



The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU, has carried out a 40-year-long terror campaign, causing the deaths of over 40,000 people, including civilians of all ages. The YPG, a Syrian offshoot of the PKK, also uses the name PYD.

