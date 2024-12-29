عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mikheil Kavelashvili Sworn In As Georgia's Sixth President, While Zourabachvili Recorded Leaving Post

Mikheil Kavelashvili Sworn In As Georgia's Sixth President, While Zourabachvili Recorded Leaving Post


12/29/2024 3:11:24 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Mikheil Kavelashvili officially assumed office as the sixth president of Georgia after taking the oath of allegiance to the Georgian people in the parliament building, Azernews reports, citing Georgian media.

During the inauguration ceremony, Kavelashvili pledged:

"I, the President of Georgia, swear before God and the people that I will protect the constitution of Georgia, the independence, integrity, and indivisibility of the country, faithfully fulfill the duties of president, care for the security and well-being of my country's citizens, and for the revival and power of my people and Homeland."

The oath was taken on a specially printed copy of the Georgian Constitution, prepared specifically for the occasion. This ceremonial copy will be preserved in the parliament museum and used in future inaugurations.

Kavelashvili's presidency marks a new chapter in Georgia's political landscape, as citizens and officials look to his leadership for the country's continued development and stability.

Subsequent to his takeover Russian media has captured the scenes of the previous president Salome Zourabachvili leaving the presidential building.

Here is the clip:

MENAFN29122024000195011045ID1109038713


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search