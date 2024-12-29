Mikheil Kavelashvili Sworn In As Georgia's Sixth President, While Zourabachvili Recorded Leaving Post

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Mikheil Kavelashvili officially assumed office as the sixth president of Georgia after taking the oath of allegiance to the Georgian people in the parliament building, Azernews reports, citing Georgian media.

During the inauguration ceremony, Kavelashvili pledged:

"I, the President of Georgia, swear before God and the people that I will protect the of Georgia, the independence, integrity, and indivisibility of the country, faithfully fulfill the duties of president, care for the security and well-being of my country's citizens, and for the revival and power of my people and Homeland."

The oath was taken on a specially printed copy of the Georgian Constitution, prepared specifically for the occasion. This ceremonial copy will be preserved in the parliament museum and used in future inaugurations.

Kavelashvili's presidency marks a new chapter in Georgia's political landscape, as citizens and officials look to his leadership for the country's continued development and stability.

Subsequent to his takeover Russian media has captured the scenes of the previous president Salome Zourabachvili leaving the presidential building.

