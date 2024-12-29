Mikheil Kavelashvili Sworn In As Georgia's Sixth President, While Zourabachvili Recorded Leaving Post
Mikheil Kavelashvili officially assumed office as the sixth
president of Georgia after taking the oath of allegiance to the
Georgian people in the parliament building,
Azernews reports, citing Georgian media.
During the inauguration ceremony, Kavelashvili pledged:
"I, the President of Georgia, swear before God and the people
that I will protect the constitution of Georgia, the independence,
integrity, and indivisibility of the country, faithfully fulfill
the duties of president, care for the security and well-being of my
country's citizens, and for the revival and power of my people and
Homeland."
The oath was taken on a specially printed copy of the Georgian
Constitution, prepared specifically for the occasion. This
ceremonial copy will be preserved in the parliament museum and used
in future inaugurations.
Kavelashvili's presidency marks a new chapter in Georgia's
political landscape, as citizens and officials look to his
leadership for the country's continued development and
stability.
Subsequent to his takeover Russian media has captured the scenes
of the previous president Salome Zourabachvili leaving the
presidential building.
Here is the clip:
