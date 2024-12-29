AI revolutionizes industries, sparks uncertainty about its future

(MENAFN) Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming industries, from enhancing search engine algorithms to creating advanced tools for medical diagnosis. It is not just reshaping businesses but also redefining how we perceive intelligence itself.



AI, once considered a distant possibility, is now deeply embedded in daily life. However, with rapid advancements, the future promises even greater changes, driven by key trends in the field.



Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, anticipates significant breakthroughs in the near future. "I expect that in 2025 we will have systems that people look at, even those skeptical of current progress, and say 'Wow, I did not expect that,'" Altman remarked at the New York Times’ DealBook Summit.



Pascale Fung, director of the Center for AI Research (CAiRE) at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, expressed uncertainty about the trajectory of AI. Speaking to Anadolu, Fung stated "I don’t think anybody knows the truth. I’m sure there will be another explosion at some point where there’s a fundamental change in the architecture of the models. Don’t know when and don’t know where.”



As AI continues to evolve, experts agree that unexpected developments could radically alter its capabilities, making its future both exciting and unpredictable.

MENAFN29122024000045016755ID1109038698