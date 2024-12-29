Putin signs law allowing life sentences for armed rebellion organizers

(MENAFN) Leader Vladimir signed a new law on Saturday granting Russian courts the authority to sentence organizers of armed rebellions to life imprisonment.



Under the previous law, individuals involved in such acts were typically sentenced to between 12 and 20 years. The amendments, published on Russia’s official website, distinguish between ordinary participants and the masterminds of attempts to overthrow the by force. If such an uprising results in death or other severe consequences, the law stipulates that harsher punishments, including life sentences, should be imposed.



The new legislation also offers leniency for conspirators who alert authorities about planned rebellions or take actions to mitigate damage to Russian interests. Those who cooperate may avoid legal consequences.



The law further establishes that individuals convicted of armed rebellion or terrorism will no longer be eligible for early release from prison. Additionally, a new clause has been added to the criminal code, making foreign nationals and stateless persons who assist enemy activities and threaten national security subject to penalties. The law also revises the article on state treason, specifically addressing defections.



The Russian parliament adopted the amendments earlier this month, and Putin signed them into law as part of his efforts to clear a backlog of administrative tasks before the New Year.

