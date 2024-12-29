(MENAFN) The Israeli Prime Minister's Office recently announced that has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and will undergo surgery on Sunday. According to a statement released by Netanyahu's office, he underwent an examination at Hadassah Hospital, where doctors identified a urinary tract infection caused by an enlarged benign prostate tumor. Since the diagnosis, Netanyahu has been receiving antibiotic treatment, and the infection has since been resolved. However, he will still go ahead with the scheduled prostate surgery.



This marks Netanyahu's third significant health scare in recent months. Earlier this year, he underwent hernia surgery in March, followed by the implantation of a pacemaker in July after experiencing a medical incident. These health concerns have drawn considerable attention, as Netanyahu has faced multiple challenges in his tenure as Prime Minister.



Netanyahu, leader of the Likud Party, has been serving as the head of the Israeli government since 2022. He previously held similar leadership positions during multiple terms, making him one of Israel’s longest-serving leaders. His leadership has been marked by significant and controversial policies, including his role in the ongoing conflict with Gaza.



Netanyahu has been a central figure in the conflict, often being described as the architect of the brutal military actions against Gaza. Since the outbreak of the war on October 7, 2023, nearly 46,000 lives have been lost, with a significant portion of the casualties being women and children.

